The Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them sequel doesn't even have a title yet, but Mashable is letting fans in on a slew of details that are sure to have just about every Potterhead as excited as Hermione Granger when she's in the library.
While the first film took place in New York City, J.K. Rowling is taking the gang to London and Paris for their second outing. And exactly how is a mystery, too, since fans of the film know that Newt and Co. aren't exactly a merry band of travellers at the movie's conclusion. In huge casting news, Mashable reports that everyone from the first film is set to return, including Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, and Dan Fogler. Plus, actors that didn't play a huge role in Fantastic Beasts are getting more screen time, as the film dives deeper into Zoë Kravitz and Kevin Guthrie's respective characters.
Even if the whole group manages to reunite, Rowling, who wrote the screenplay, insists that it's not going to be a happy-go-lucky flick. "[Newt's] mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world," the official synopsis reads.
But the biggest news is sure to be the epic Dumbledore v. Grindelwald battle. Die-hard Potter fans know that there was something deeper than just friendship between Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore and his pal Gellert Grindelwald. In the first movie, Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was unmasked and sent to jail, but Rowling says that the sequel will have him broken out of prison and gathering his own cadre of followers. There's no guarantee that the film will delve into Dumbledore and Grindelwald's romantic relationship, but there's no doubt that there'll be an epic wand-heavy battle between the two when they finally confront one another.
The second installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them series is set to hit theatres on 16th November 2018.
