A girl can never have too many jeans or slogan tops, right? If that statement sums up your carefree style (yep, us too), then clear some space in your wardrobe for the new covetable collaboration from Bella Freud and J Brand. Having previously collaborated with an impressive lineup of some of our favourite names in fashion – from Simone Rocha and Proenza Schouler to Christopher Kane – Californian denim label J Brand has now joined forces with beloved Brit designer Bella Freud on a 17-piece collection comprising 10 effortless looks for AW17. Including two pairs of jeans, a jacket, skirt and jumpsuit in mid to dark indigos and black denim, alongside statement “word” sweaters in an assortment of cashmere and merino wool, the collection combines the Bella Freud whimsical spirit and aesthetic with J Brand’s denim expertise and precise fits. "I've always loved denim and wear jeans a lot, so collaborating with J Brand appealed to me very much," Freud explained to Refinery29. "Denim is the uniform that allows you to stand out; getting the perfect jean that represents your relaxed self is one of the milestones of dressing."
Advertisement
So who, according to Freud, wears jeans exceptionally well? “Women I looked up to for style inspiration are the likes of Jane Birkin, Michelle Phillips and Anita Pallenberg. All are slinky and feline. Anita Pallenberg in her cut-offs and gold lurex skinny rib sweater, and Jane Birkin who made denim seem like the most desirable uniform.” It's safe to say those style icons are eternally on our mental mood boards in terms of emulating their outfits and when, like Freud, you're actually friends with Pallenberg, why not ask her granddaughter, rising model Ella Richards, to front the campaign? You may recognise her from the recent Burberry campaign or walking in Alexa Chung's debut show: "I've been friends with Anita Pallenberg for many years. Anita has been my style icon since I was 12 so to be able to work with Ella on this project was exactly what I wanted, a continuation of the family beauty. She is a modern, cool young woman, with her own distinguished and original style." (Take a minute to hit follow on Ella's Instagram for all the style inspo you need this summer and beyond.)
As a denim devotee, Freud's standout items are naturally the jeans: “The straight leg is my daily uniform, boyish but not masculine, which I find very feminine. The wide leg is great for a little extra dress up/dress down. In the '70s we loved this shape, like the girls on the record covers.” A collection which takes inspiration from the ever-desirable style of Jane Birkin and Anita Pallenberg and will help you channel the look of the insouciant music models of the '70s? I think we're sold.
J Brand x Bella Freud will be available globally online and in-store from 25th July. Prices start at £95.
Advertisement