So who, according to Freud, wears jeans exceptionally well? “Women I looked up to for style inspiration are the likes of Jane Birkin, Michelle Phillips and Anita Pallenberg. All are slinky and feline. Anita Pallenberg in her cut-offs and gold lurex skinny rib sweater, and Jane Birkin who made denim seem like the most desirable uniform.” It's safe to say those style icons are eternally on our mental mood boards in terms of emulating their outfits and when, like Freud, you're actually friends with Pallenberg, why not ask her granddaughter, rising model Ella Richards, to front the campaign? You may recognise her from the recent Burberry campaign or walking in Alexa Chung's debut show : "I've been friends with Anita Pallenberg for many years. Anita has been my style icon since I was 12 so to be able to work with Ella on this project was exactly what I wanted, a continuation of the family beauty. She is a modern, cool young woman, with her own distinguished and original style." (Take a minute to hit follow on Ella's Instagram for all the style inspo you need this summer and beyond.)