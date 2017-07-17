A girl can never have too many jeans or slogan tops, right? If that statement sums up your carefree style (yep, us too), then clear some space in your wardrobe for the new covetable collaboration from Bella Freud and J Brand. Having previously collaborated with an impressive lineup of some of our favourite names in fashion – from Simone Rocha and Proenza Schouler to Christopher Kane – Californian denim label J Brand has now joined forces with beloved Brit designer Bella Freud on a 17-piece collection comprising 10 effortless looks for AW17. Including two pairs of jeans, a jacket, skirt and jumpsuit in mid to dark indigos and black denim, alongside statement “word” sweaters in an assortment of cashmere and merino wool, the collection combines the Bella Freud whimsical spirit and aesthetic with J Brand’s denim expertise and precise fits. "I've always loved denim and wear jeans a lot, so collaborating with J Brand appealed to me very much," Freud explained to Refinery29. "Denim is the uniform that allows you to stand out; getting the perfect jean that represents your relaxed self is one of the milestones of dressing."