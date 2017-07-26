Zoe Kazan Talks To R29 About The Big Sick, Working With Her Boyfriend & Her Plans To Direct

While The Big Sick will no doubt be the highlight of Kazan’s onscreen work this year, the 33-year-old has a number of exciting writing projects on the horizon. On stage she has written off-Broadway production After The Fall, opening in October. There’s also big-screen drama Wildlife starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan – another collaboration between her and Dano, who also directs. “He’s in the editing room now and watching him do it made me feel like it was much more possible for me to do it too,” she says when asked if she wants to direct herself. “But no plans right now.” Indeed, with all her current success, Kazan can be forgiven for not rushing any plans and enjoying the moment. “We’ve all been grateful to audiences [for embracing the film],” she beams. “It’s expensive to go to the movies, especially people with families, having to get a babysitter. It’s a big deal. It means a lot.”