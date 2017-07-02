This Lingerie Brand Teamed Up With A Terminally Ill Teen To Fight Sexual Abuse

New Zealand-based lingerie label Lonely has been doing an ongoing journal series featuring candid, un-retouched portraits of inspiring women wearing their brand. The series, called Lonely Girls, includes some big names such as Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke. In their most recent addition to the series, they teamed up with Eva McGauley for a great cause.
Eva McGauley has a rare, terminal cancer and according to the post, "is devoting her time to helping sexual abuse victims, hoping to create a world where her loved ones feel safe." According to the American Cancer Society, fewer than one in 100,000 people are diagnosed each year with nasopharyngeal cancer, which affects the head, neck, and nasopharynx. There is no known cause for the disease.
Diagnosed in 2015, 16-year-old McGauley wants to dedicate her time providing a platform to help young people fight for what they believe in, specifically to help victims of sexual abuse. Her collaboration with Lonely marked the launch of her charity Eva's Wish which does just that.
"When you know your days are numbered, it really makes it clear what matters to you. Sure, I could pin my hopes on meeting my favourite actress, or travelling the world," she writes on the donation page for the newly launched charity. "But what I really want is to make a positive difference that will still be helping people’s lives after I am gone – to give more in life than that I have taken."
Eva McGauley has seen first-hand just how destructive sexual violence can be. "It breaks my heart to have to tell you that most of my friends have been sexually assaulted," McGauley wrote explaining her connection to the subject of sexual abuse and assault. The New Zealand teen raised over £45,000 to help survivors of sexual assault after witnessing the long-term effects it had on friends.
In partnership with the cause, Lonely will be donating all profits and sales to Eva's Wish to help McGauley create a safer world for everyone in it.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
