Kim Kardashian West and Jaclyn Hill might be working on something together for KKW Beauty, but they are not saying (yet) what it is. The two took to social media posing together and posting a behind the scenes look at a tutorial video where some KKW Beauty products and one of Hill's Morphe pallets featured prominently. Kim captioned the post simply "Secret Project."
Hill called the video a "Get Ready With Us" tutorial. She jokingly referred to Kardashian West as "this nobody." Kardashian West recently told Refinery 29 that she takes "five minutes to get ready before leaving the house," so we will have to see if the video holds up to that promise. Both Hill and Kardashian West promised that Hill would post the full video on her YouTube Channel. It's not up yet, but there are plenty of Kardashian/Jenner inspired tutorials to keep visitors busy while they wait for the latest video. Hill regularly gets over 2,000,000 views for videos on her channel.
Kardashian West's beauty line, KKW Beauty, made a big splash when it launched back in June. The Créme Contour & Highlight Kits sold out as soon as they went on sale. (The site will be restocked on July 6 at 20:00 BST, according to Kardashian West's Instagram.) The numbers were impressive, even for a family business used to the quick sell-outs of Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics lip kits. WWD reported that KKW Beauty sold 300,000 units in under five minutes thereby racking up $14.4 million (£10.9 million) in sales. Some call Kylie the next Kim, but in the beauty space, Kim could be the next Kylie.
While KKW Beauty's original contour kits were creme based, Kardashian West hinted that other options were on the way. "[Cream is great] when you're busy and hardly have time, or you are a mum and are running around," she told us when the original kit launched. "But powder is where I started, so you'll definitely be seeing that too."
There is sure to be plenty of crossover between the 2,000,000 viewers watching Hill's tutorials and the millions of followers of Kardashian West. If a company can gross over £10 million in minutes, a collaboration between these two seems like a no-brainer.
