"I do not apologise for my generation but I'm sorry that I didn't grow up in a time where we wore skirts down to our ankles. Times have changed, understand that. I'm not looking for sympathy, I am just completely at awe that an older lady (50-60), would call me out in front of other people and make me look like a fool," Herber wrote . "I do not apologise for what I am wearing, it's hot outside and I was looking for comfort. That is all."