It looks like the cast of Pretty Little Liars is going through some major beauty changes this week. First, it was Troian Bellisario who debuted a much shorter, retro-looking haircut. Then Ashley Benson stepped out with two tiny tats that were just as cool as they were perplexing. And now, it's Lucy Hale who's making a big beauty move, only her new ink is a lot less subtle.
Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo recently posted a photo of Hale's newest tattoo on Instagram. As you can see in the shot, the art on the back of her arm is a light bulb. But what does it mean?
According to Forbes, the illustration often holds a deeper meaning than what meets the eye: “The image of the 'light bulb turning on' has been a longstanding visual metaphor for the moment of creativity.” As for Hale, we have hunch as to why the actress gravitated toward the symbol of awareness, realisation, and understanding.
Two years ago, Kylie Jenner reflected on her year with the statement, "I feel like every year has a new energy," she said. "I feel like this year is really ... the year of just realising stuff." So maybe, just maybe, this is the year Hale is "realising things." Pretty Little Liars is ending tonight after eight years of Hale playing the same character. She’s since moved on to a new TV project, now has a new, shorter haircut, and seems ready for a fresh start. Could this bright idea connect to her career's evolution? We think it just might.
