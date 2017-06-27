Chad Michael Murray Wore His A Cinderella Story Costume To An IRL Prom

Had the amazing pleasure of attending the #CHOC Prom last night. This is one of 4 or 5 rooms they decorated. It was incredible. I Brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean Hey it's Prom! Met the best kids & got to dance with my Wife at her 1st Prom. Thanku @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS! #cinderellastory #AustinAmesLives #PrincetonGirl #Nomad #prom

A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmurray15) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:01am PDT