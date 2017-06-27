Chad Michael Murray Wore His A Cinderella Story Costume To An IRL Prom

Get ready for some serious nostalgia. Actor Chad Michael Murray resurrected his Austin Ames character from A Cinderella Story for a special night out.
The 35-year-old actor dusted off his old costume from the hit 2004 film and took his wife, actress Sarah Roemer to her first prom ever.
As noted by E News, the two got all dressed up for the Children's Hospital of Orange County's Alice in Wonderland-themed prom. In a sweet video posted on Instagram, Murray gave fans a glimpse into a pretty whimsical evening.
“Had the amazing pleasure of attending the #CHOC Prom last night,” he said in his caption. “This is one of 4 or 5 rooms they decorated. It was incredible. I Brought Austin Ames out of retirement, I mean Hey it's Prom! Met the best kids & got to dance with my Wife at her 1st Prom. Thank u @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS! #cinderellastory.”
That’s right, in case you were thinking Murray had those coattails and that brocade vest buried in the back of his closet for 13 years, he didn’t. The man dialled up his friends at Warner Bros. for a little help. How adorable is that?
The former teen heartthrob’s wife also posted a sweet photo on her own Instagram account. “I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom,” she said in her caption, marking it with an Austin Ames hashtag.
This isn’t the first time Murray’s been caught in a moment of nostalgia. Back in December, the Gilmore Girls alum expressed some major FOMO after seeing his old chums back in action for the Netflix reboot. "I wish I could've been there but it's all good, life is good," he told Entertainment Tonight. "All my buddies got to go back."
