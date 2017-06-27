Photos From The First Taco Bell Wedding Are Here & They Will Make Your Week

It's officially wedding season. Amidst all the Pinterest boards and party planning of pretty summer soirées, there's one ceremony that stands strong among the rest: The Taco Bell wedding. The news of such a momentous occasion broke back in February, fittingly on V-Day (a time for Doritos Locos and love). And on top of getting the 411 that the fast food taco chain would be hosting future marriage ceremonies, we also learned that one lucky couple had already been selected for an all-expenses paid matrimonial TB package (the first in history!) come summer 2017.
Well folks, the big day has arrived. Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda travelled to Taco Bell's Las Vegas Cantina location on 25th June, where they were married inside the Taco Bell Chapel. Curious how these lovebirds were selected for such an epic special day? Fittingly, Ryckert and Monda happen to be TB super fans. According to a feature on the fast food company's site, the groom has eaten every single menu item offered to date and has even travelled in the name of visiting different locations. Now that is some serious dedication.
What exactly does a Taco Bell wedding look like? It's obviously all about the food. Let's just say that a sauce packet bouquet, garter, and bowtie, custom "Just Married" TB tees for the bride and groom, Twisted Freeze-filled champagne flutes, and a full on TB feast complete with a Cinnabon Delights wedding cake were all involved — and we've got the shots to prove it! Scroll on to see the wedding of a Taco Bell super-fan's dreams. And if you happen to be interested in a Crunch Wrap Supreme-themed matrimony of your own, then mark your calendars for 7th August 2017 when the Cantina Chapel will officially be open for nationwide booking (all you need is a passion for the big Bell and £470).