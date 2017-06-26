In this week's unexpected news, Steve Carell is... a total fox? A silver fox, actually. The last time we saw the Despicable Me 3 actor, he had only a salt-and-pepper beard and matching hair to boot. (And let’s not forget that one time in March he was spotted with a pair of sideburns that could rival Burt Reynolds'.) So we weren't exactly expecting Carell to show up to a movie premiere last Friday with a sun-kissed tan, clean-shaven face, and full-blown gray hair that could give George Clooney's signature 'do a run for its money — but damn does he look good.
Apparently, the Twittersphere was just as surprised at his transformation. People on the social media site were quick to respond to the actor's makeover, dubbing him Hollywood’s latest heartthrob and saying how great the new look is on him.
Steve Carell experiencing a glo up when he's pushing 55 gives me hope. pic.twitter.com/puw72ZhLjM— Keifer (@KeiferLirette) June 23, 2017
Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue— Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017
someone plz tell me when Steve Carell got grey and turned into George Clooney's brother pic.twitter.com/DwN9n0bkwE— Courtney Heier (@courtneyheier) June 23, 2017
if you dont want steve carell at his 2006 you dont deserve him at his 2017 https://t.co/dr3sujEGu1— p (@htepxige) June 23, 2017
2017 steve carell is 2011 steve carell after his wife screws david lindhagen in crazy stupid love https://t.co/ExUvqXUx0k— livy g? (@olixia_) June 23, 2017
Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6— Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017
Who knew that all it took for the actor to go viral was stepping out with a silvery new hairdo? But if you think the internet is going to have the last laugh, well, then you don't know Steve Carell.
Entertainment Tonight had a chance to ask him how he felt about the sudden unexpected attention. He hilariously responded, “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do." All jokes aside, Carell added to his statement, "I'm bursting with pride. That's very nice."
Aww. Michael Scott, is that you?
