In this week's unexpected news, Steve Carell is... a total fox? A silver fox, actually. The last time we saw the Despicable Me 3 actor, he had only a salt-and-pepper beard and matching hair to boot. (And let’s not forget that one time in March he was spotted with a pair of sideburns that could rival Burt Reynolds'.) So we weren't exactly expecting Carell to show up to a movie premiere last Friday with a sun-kissed tan, clean-shaven face, and full-blown gray hair that could give George Clooney's signature 'do a run for its money — but damn does he look good.