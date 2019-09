This Is How Abortion Ends In America

If you think this sounds extreme, just remember that Donald Trump said while campaigning that women who seek abortions deserve “some form of punishment.” (He reversed this statement after intense backlash, to say women are “victims” of abortion, and doctors should be punished. Not much better.) We are living in a political climate in which a “personhood bill,” like the one Georgia Rep. Jody Hice introduced to Congress in January , doesn’t have much in its way. And, depending on the wording, this kind of draconian legislation could even make certain kinds of birth control illegal — like IUDs , because they prevent implantation of a fertilised egg (which, remember, by someone’s definition is a person deserving of civil rights). Plenty of such bills have come and gone over the years, usually facing a tough crowd in Congress. But the sad truth is the pro-Roe majority has been asleep at the wheel. We’ve strayed way off course in the abortion wars, and it won’t be easy for our trajectory to be righted.