What is it with celebrities using food to prove they’re just like us? Recently, Zayn Malik explained that he and Gigi Hadid are like any other couple because they spend time together at home cooking. While that's sweet and we're totally in support of his culinary pursuits, we're not exactly buying the argument that cooking means your life is just like the average non-celebrity. Of course, Malik isn't the only celeb that brings food into this debate. Yesterday, Prince Harry, a celebrity of next-level fame because he was born into England's royal family, told Newsweek he has an “ordinary life,” and even does his own grocery shopping.
In the interview, Harry talked to Newsweek about his late mother Princess Diana, and explained that one of the things she passed on to him and his brother, Prince Willian, is a connection to the world outside of royalty. He expressed gratitude to his mom for making sure he wasn't "completely cut off from reality." Prince Harry then said, "People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live." Sure, Prince William and Duchess Kate may order takeout Indian food occasionally, but we're guessing the the rest of their day-to-day is probably pretty far from ordinary. We know they're not allowed to order their curry straight to the palace, plus we've seen what the Queen looks like in a grocery store.
But, Harry doesn't stop there. He says he also does his own shopping. He explained, "Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone. But I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too." He continues, "Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping." If only he had share his go-to grocery shopping list. For now, all we know is that he stops at the meat counter. Prince Harry should have taken Zayn Malik's lead and said he always buys his girlfriend Meghan Markle's favourite snacks.
