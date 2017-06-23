Johnny Depp Lights His Career On Fire By Joking About Assassinating The President

Walking bracelet display case Johnny Depp apparently hasn't read a history book or paid attention to recent news. While attending the Glastonbury Festival in England, the actor tried to lighten the mood by making an out-of-place and incredibly awkward joke about assassinating the president, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Can we bring Trump here?" he asked the audience. "I think he needs help."
Despite the uncomfortable laughter, Depp continued with his rant and asked, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"
Watch the moment he strikes a match to his career below:
Now, either the bracelets have cut off circulation to his brain or he's never completed a children's history course, because everyone should know that John Wilkes Booth, an actor, killed President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
And if thinking that far back is too much to ask from ol' Johnny, then he should have at least remembered the hellhole Kathy Griffin fell into after posing with a bloodied Donald Trump head for a "hilarious" photo. Not only did the 56-year-old comedian infuriate both supporters and opponents of the president, but she also lost her job co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve program.
Needless to say, people are NOT happy about Depp's comments, either.
"Johnny Depp casually jokes about Trump assassination...Remember when GOP reps were shot days ago," one Twitter user posted.
Other users tweeted their disapproval with the words "SICK" and "LOSER." (Yes, those instances were written in all caps.)
Seemingly trying to bat the flames away, Depp then tried to backtrack a little bit by saying he's not really an actor anyway.
"I want to clarify, I'm not an actor," he told the crown. "I lie for a living."
While I definitely think Depp is an idiot for joking about killing the president (I'd have the same reaction to anyone, TBH), the thing I'm most upset about is that people are just now starting to write him off. It's as if his alleged instances 0f domestic violence against Amber Heard never happened. Why is a "joke" about violence bother people more than actual violence committed against a woman? Does her life not matter also?
Though the thought of people not caring about Heard sickens me, if it took a gross comment about Trump to end his career, then so be it. I, for one, won't be sorry to see him go.
