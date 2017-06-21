As we anxiously await for the latest season of Game of Thrones to air, we're reminded of the many faces we'll never see in Westeros again. While there are too many names to list at this point, there are a few we can't forget to mention, namely Robb and Talisa Stark, who met their untimely demise during what has been infamously named "The Red Wedding."
But, wipe the tears from your eyes and rejoice, for you're about to see a lot more of the lady from Volantis.
Entertainment Weekly reports that actress Oona Chaplin, who played Talisa and is the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, is slated to appear in all four of the upcoming Avatar sequels in the role of Varang. While not much is known about the films, Deadline writes that Varang is a "strong and vibrant central character."
The news is great for Chaplin, whose recent works include the TV show Taboo — in which she has an unconventional relationship with her brother, played by Tom Hardy — and movies, Realive and The Longest Ride. Plus, fans can breathe easy knowing that she won't be killed off just when you were starting to love her most!
Chaplin joins previously announced stars Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Sam Worthington. EW reports that filming will likely begin sometime later this year.
