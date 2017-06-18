An Ode To Rihanna's Nipples

Perhaps for the Barbados native, going partially or completely topless really isn't something to pat yourself on the back for. After all, we Americans tend to make a much bigger deal out of nudity than other cultures; it's quite possible it's just a state that feels natural to her, not a grand statement for feminism or body positivity. Or that she's serving us a little French-style je ne sais quoi, exposing herself slightly while also remaining mysterious. Still, Rihanna's ease in her body, clothed or not, has always been both enviable and empowering. Every time she boldly brings out her girls, it's like she's granting permission to all of the women who have been told their nipples are two little secrets meant to be concealed.