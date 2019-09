An Ode To Rihanna's Nipples

Whenever Robyn Fenty's nipples have made a public appearance over the years, they've always arrived with little fanfare. Since the beginning of her career, she's often been photographed in sheer tops coming out of restaurants, lounging courtside at basketball games, perched front row at Paris Fashion Week, even in last year’s videos “Work” and “Needed Me,” her breasts almost nearly exposed. In every image that has circulated, she has made it very, very clear that she does not give one single fuck about the politics of exposure. Unlike Amber Rose's recent "Bring Back The Bush" effort (which, no shade — do your thing, Amber girl!), Rihanna has been more quiet with her trailblazing. When Vogue asked if she was part of the #FreetheNipple movement founded by director Lina Esco, the Bad Gal demurred: "I have always freed the nipple. It was never to get attention. The bra just fucked up my sheer shirt."