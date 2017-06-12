To quote the pop star's brand-new single, Selena Gomez is taking up a fraction of our minds — thanks, in part, to her cryptic new Instagram post.
Gomez, whose new single "Bad Liar" is causing quite the stir, just posted a pic of what appears to be a movie poster, with the film titled the very same thing as her latest track. Is the 13 Reasons Why producer releasing a new movie or is something else going on here?
Technically, Gomez has posted three separate Instagram pics of the poster, just in different colors. The caption on the first reads "Wednesday." The second is captioned with "Coming soon." The third simply states "#BadLiar - a film."
Kaleigh Fasanella at Teen Vogue thinks that Gomez may simply be informing her followers that the "Bad Liar" music video will drop everywhere on Wednesday — which actually makes a lot of sense. Gomez exclusively dropped the clip for Spotify users, and so far, the mobile app is the only place one can watch the sultry video. However, maybe the "Bad Liar" that Spotify users were treated to wasn't the whole story. Maybe Gomez made a longer, more cinematic version of the music video, and plans to drop that for the whole world this Wednesday?
"IF THIS IS REAL IM GONNA CRY," wrote one fan in the comment section of Gomez's Instagram post.
"I think that's gonna be incredible," another wrote.
"Selena's career is just poppin I'm so proud and happy for you!," said a third.
The former Wizards Of Waverly Place actress has certainly had a year of career firsts and a short film version of her music video would just add to that list. Her first major turn at producing a TV show — Netflix's 13 Reasons Why — came with much critical success, and she's already busy at work on the second season.
"I was in the writers' room the other day and they're working so hard and it's going to come together," Gomez revealed in an interview on Seattle's Movin' 92.5 radio station.
Whatever this "Bad Liar" film is, we're all eager to find out.
