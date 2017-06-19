Goodbye Glitter: Bold Festival Beauty To Try This Summer

Move away from the craft shop glitter, folks. Festival season is back, and this year we're steering clear of two-day-old sparkles lodged in places they shouldn't be. Instead, we're embracing bold beauty looks without the fuss.
Colourful and graphic makeup was seen everywhere on SS17's catwalks. Maison Margiela served space-age beauty with metallic silver lips and accented eyes, while MaxMara gave models flashes of red across the temples. In fact, colour was brushed over eyelids across the board – just see Hermès' fuchsia, Sportmax's mustard, and Kenzo's fluorescent orange.
If you are tempted to get your sparkle on, keep it to lips à la Topshop, Fendi and DKNY, or reach for a stay-all-day metallic liquid lip. Either way, festival makeup is looking bold, bright and colourful. Click through to see our pick of this summer's products, which will keep you looking fresh, even when you're knee-deep in mud.