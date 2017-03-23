Story from Beauty

Everyone's Wearing This Just-Launched Topshop Glitter Lip

Georgia Murray
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Glittery lips have been on our radar for some time now. Pat McGrath released her much-anticipated Labs Lust 004 kits last year, which saw everyone from Naomi Campbell to Rihanna favourite Sanam Sindhi and Alexis Jae sporting the glitz. SS17's catwalks also favoured a disco lip, with Fendi's copper pout, DKNY's chocolate sparkle, and Maison Margiela's space-age silver shimmer.
"Sure," you're probably thinking, "this is fine for models and celebs but what about IRL?" If you've steered clear of dazzling lips in fear of constant top-ups, glitter-in-mouth situations, or even because it's a little out there, we ask you to reconsider. Topshop Beauty has just released the most wearable glitter lip kit, and all of our favourite Insta babes have road-tested it already.
Complete with lip liner, lip paint, lip mattifier and lip glitter (in six shades – brown, mauve, nude, pink, red and coral), it's a four-step, build-your-own beauty look that'll take you from desk to Studio 54. If you're still apprehensive, check out these ladies proving that shimmer, glitter and glamour is totally wearable.
The Topshop Lip Kit, £18, is available now at Topshop

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series