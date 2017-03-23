Everyone's Wearing This Just-Launched Topshop Glitter Lip

Glittery lips have been on our radar for some time now. Pat McGrath released her much-anticipated Labs Lust 004 kits last year, which saw everyone from Naomi Campbell to Rihanna favourite Sanam Sindhi and Alexis Jae sporting the glitz. SS17's catwalks also favoured a disco lip, with Fendi's copper pout, DKNY's chocolate sparkle, and Maison Margiela's space-age silver shimmer.
"Sure," you're probably thinking, "this is fine for models and celebs but what about IRL?" If you've steered clear of dazzling lips in fear of constant top-ups, glitter-in-mouth situations, or even because it's a little out there, we ask you to reconsider. Topshop Beauty has just released the most wearable glitter lip kit, and all of our favourite Insta babes have road-tested it already.
Complete with lip liner, lip paint, lip mattifier and lip glitter (in six shades – brown, mauve, nude, pink, red and coral), it's a four-step, build-your-own beauty look that'll take you from desk to Studio 54. If you're still apprehensive, check out these ladies proving that shimmer, glitter and glamour is totally wearable.