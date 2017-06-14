If you're searching for a little spontaneity, one German airline has you covered.
Germany's most-traveled airline, Lufthansa, is offering passengers the adventure of a lifetime with it's "Lufthansa Surprise," a package that includes cheap round-trip tickets to European gems like Rome and Paris.
According to Elle Decor, the deal allows travelers to "choose trips designed around different travel categories" by presenting them with a list of nine different itinerary themes. Each theme is linked to a one of "seven or more potential destinations."
#LHA350, nobody has winglets quite like yours ? pic.twitter.com/KfZrVMrYNr— Lufthansa (@lufthansa) June 7, 2017
"Surprise destination, surprising saving: with 'Lufthansa Surprise' you can bring wonderful variety into your travel planning. Simply choose one of our nine exciting travel topics. After that, simply choose the dates you wish to travel and complete your booking — and Lufthansa will then surprise you immediately with an attractive destination in Europe...Our tip: the more flexible you are, the cheaper your flight."
Advertisement
But there's a catch: The site then states that passengers will have to fly out from either Frankfurt or Munich Airport. Of course, if you're feeling like having a few brats and a beer before jetting off to another location, this could be a great way to extend your holiday.
Some of the "nine exciting travel topics" include "sun and sand," for those who want to kick it beachside; "nature," for people who are looking for breathtaking hikes and captivating views; and "shopping," because sometimes it's more fun to buy your holiday outfits while on holiday.
Once selected, you can choose travel and departure dates. So, technically, you could go online, pick your travel preference, and be on a plane the next day.
Guess it's time to start saving!
Advertisement