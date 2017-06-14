Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Just Scored A Sexy New Role

Taylor Swift's new boyfriend will soon be back on the big screen.
The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Joe Alwyn as been cast as Lord Robert Dudley, lover and confidant to Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming historical drama Mary Queen of Scots. Margot Robbie will play the monarch, while Saoirse Ronan has been cast as her cousin and rival — and the title character — Mary Stuart.
The film will focus on Mary's life, rise to power, and attempt to overthrow her royal cousin, as chronicled in the 2004 John Guy biography The True Life of Mary Stuart. It's currently unclear how prominently Alwyn will feature in the Josie Rourke-directed film, or whether he and Robbie will have any love scenes.
It's not the only period drama involving a British monarch the 26-year-old British actor has in the pipeline. He'll play Samuel Masham opposite Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, and Swift squad member Emma Stone in The Favourite, which involves Queen Anne and her social-climbing friend Abigail Masham.
Clearly, the Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk actor's star is on the rise, and so, it seems, is his love life. He and girlfriend Swift have reportedly been quietly dating for a few months, though the relationship only became public in May. Last week the couple were spotted enjoying a coffee in Nashville, where the singer is said to be working on her next album, though his new work commitments may put a damper on all that quality time.
So long as he squeezes in an appearance at Swift's famous July 4th party next month, it's all good, right? Maybe leave the "I Heart T.S." tank at home, though.
