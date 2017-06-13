The Cast Of American Horror Story Will Reunite In This Surprising Movie

Some of the cast members from Ryan Murphy's creepy franchise, American Horror Story, are reuniting for a new film...and there's a surprising lack of gore.
You may be thinking, "Okay, so there's not a lot of blood, but that doesn't mean it won't be a terrifying psychological thriller." And well, I guess that all depends on what you think of fairies and people turning into donkeys.
I'm talking, of course, about A Midsummer Night's Dream, the famous Shakespeare play filled with mischief, intrigue, and a whole lotta laughter.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the iconic show will be getting yet another Hollywood adaptation and will star AHS alums Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock, as well as Rachael Leigh Cook, Saul Williams, Hamish Linklater, and Paz De La Huerta.
EW was also able to snag an exclusive first look at the movie's trailer, which, as they note, seems "to relocate the events from ancient Greece to modern-day Los Angeles with shots of palm trees and a glimpse of Echo Park Lake."
Take a gander at the funky first look below:
There's a lot to unpack here, namely Nick Bottom's (Fran Kranz) literal ass for a face (you may recall the play transformed him into a donkey) and the seeming absurdity of Shakespearean dialogue in bustling L.A.
Though the aforementioned changes have been made, a couple things appear to have stayed the same: There's no lack of sex or opportunity for laughter.
You won't have to wait long for the unveiling of A Midsummer Night's Dream, either. The film is slated to premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on June 17.
