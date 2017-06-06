I have a long, complicated history with body hair. When my mother was in labour, the doctor thought I was crowning, but instead, I came out butt-first. That’s how hairy I was from the start. My parents called me "little monkey" for most of my childhood, which was sort of cute... until I got to middle school and my classmates turned it into "Godzilla," because I didn’t shave my legs (or arms for that matter). If there's anyone who understands body hair ridicule, it's me. And that’s why I’m here to say this: Leave Bella Thorne’s hairy legs alone.