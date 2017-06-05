It can definitely be tough to get back into the swing of summer dressing. After months of layering up and getting creative with transitional weather, somehow wearing less can feel more complicated than wearing more.
While some people turn to friends and Instagram for warm-weather outfit inspiration, others search the depths of Pinterest for answers on how to wear the latest must-haves. At the moment, a few specific search terms are having major surges on the platform: Based on U.S. search data, searches for "mustard yellow outfit" are up more than 270% year over year; searches for "bodysuit outfit" are up nearly 390%; searches for "oxford shoes outfit" are up nearly 60%; and searches for "bralette outfit" are up nearly 250%.
If this data is any indication, you've probably found yourself wondering how the hell to wear any of the above. So, now's the time to answer these summer styling questions before the season officially hits. Using Pinterest's data as inspiration, we're walking you through four on-trend outfits to get you through. Click on to get these styles under your belt, and soon, friends will be asking you for styling advice.