As festival season kicks off, so begins the annual conundrum of what to wear. While we want to look our best, we don't want to be battling with a playsuit in a Portaloo at 3am.
From Woodstock to Glastonbury, festivals have a long history of putting style centre stage: the '60s saw bohemia rule supreme with the Summer of Love, and Kate Moss donned waistcoats and denim cut-offs in the early noughties, while in recent years, Alexa Chung has made city dressing acceptable for muddy fields.
Now that our favourite music events take place not just in rural England but on South American beaches, in European city centres and American forests, we're free to be a little more experimental with our outfit choices.
Whether you've nabbed tickets to Latitude or Sziget, Afropunk or Lollapalooza, we've assembled outfits for every occasion, come rain or shine.