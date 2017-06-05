This Town Is So Picturesque, It Banned Social Media

The hills may be alive with the sound of music in Bergün, a little town tucked away in Switzerland's canton of Graubünden, but visitors won't hear the sound of shutters — virtual or analog. According to Country Living, the town is so beautiful that it banned photography as a precaution. Bergün claims that it's mix of Alpine vistas, fairy-tale architecture, and Disney-ready farm animals are a combination that's sure to make anyone who's not there experiencing them sad and upset.
Don't believe it? Bergün even installed a special sign warning any would-be shutterbugs about the dangers of posting any snapshots to social media. The city installed a sign that reads, "Photographs of our picturesque landscape, shared on social media, can make others unhappy because they themselves cannot be here."
Of course, many people are claiming that the town's social media ban is actually just a rouse to get more people to visit — and it's working. The sign itself has become something of a tourist destination, setting the stage for the perfect selfie. The hashtag #bergun is ripe with photos of the picturesque hamlet, so the ban doesn't seem to be deterring visitors from sharing.
Country Living adds that the city's mayor has found a temporary solution to the ban, which is really for the greater good, because seeing the clear skies and green valleys is giving some folk a case of wanderlust blues. Anyone interested in channeling their inner Ansel Adams can get a "friendly special permit," that allows photography within city limits. It's free, it's real, and it's probably going to be a collector's item.
Check out the mayor's warning in the video, below. Warning: It's full of imagery from Bergün, so you're definitely going to feel the urge to book a ticket to Switzerland.
