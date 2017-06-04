Diana Prince, princess of the Amazons, can count herself as the queen of the box office this weekend. According to the Hollywood Reporter, DC's Wonder Woman nabbed itself a slew of accolades in addition to its positive reviews. Not only did the film earn $100.5 million domestically — making for a global total of $223 million — it also took the top spot at theaters to become the highest grossing domestic film by a female director, ever. With all of the success, it's safe to say that Wonder Woman is just the beginning of a brand-new Wonder Woman franchise.
Advertisement
"Patty [Jenkins'] vision mesmerized the audience. She is a real talent. Clearly, this is a movie that is resonating with moviegoers around the globe," Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' domestic distribution president, told the L.A. Times. "I am sure we will be seeing a lot more of Diana on the big screen."
Analysts had estimated that the film would take in about $80 million, but Wonder Woman blasted past all projections, becoming the very first "female-fronted superhero blockbuster," according to the Los Angeles Times. American audiences weren't the only ones ready to embrace the girl-power flick. Wonder Woman debuted at no. 1 in China, too, taking in $38 million.
THR reports that the numbers could pressure studios (listen up, Marvel) to enlist more female filmmakers. Emmy-nominated Jenkins took the lead with Wonder Woman. With the near and distant future filled to the brim with superhero movies, there are plenty of opportunities for more female directors to make their mark. Marvel's Captain Marvel will feature a female co-director, Anna Boden, along with a female writing team, the studio has yet to have a film with a woman calling the shots.
The previous record held by a female director was Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey (2015). According to THR, Fifty Shades made $93 million over a four-day weekend, but it's safe to say that Wonder Woman earned much more respect from critics and fans than that particular movie.
Advertisement