I'm not on The Bachelorette, but Rachel Lindsay has already stolen my heart with her warm smile, quick wit, and ability to get a little gangsta when need be. But now we all have another reason to swoon over Big Rach, because the lawyer debuted a set of long box braids in a Wednesday afternoon Instagram story, captioning the selfie "New summer do!!" Yes, we know that people change their 'do for summer all the time, but this isn’t just a hairstyle. Lindsay rocking a natural hairstyle is a move that fans have been asking for — and they’re already rejoicing.