I'm not on The Bachelorette, but Rachel Lindsay has already stolen my heart with her warm smile, quick wit, and ability to get a little gangsta when need be. But now we all have another reason to swoon over Big Rach, because the lawyer debuted a set of long box braids in a Wednesday afternoon Instagram story, captioning the selfie "New summer do!!" Yes, we know that people change their 'do for summer all the time, but this isn’t just a hairstyle. Lindsay rocking a natural hairstyle is a move that fans have been asking for — and they’re already rejoicing.
She assembled the front of her braids in a flattering half bun, something we saw quite a bit at Coachella. Lindsay really is just like us: Natural and relaxed girls often cop braids or twists as soon as summer hits, as protective styles are fuss-free and easier to swim (and sweat) in.
Lindsay's leading role on the show is very significant in terms of representation. She's the show's first Black bachelorette ever (the series, as well as its spinoffs, have been on the air since 2002, for the record). That's not only a win for diversity, but a way to demonstrate to the world that carrying a network dating show has nothing to the color of your skin.
It's also a chance for viewers all around the country to get a taste of Black girl magic. Twitter's rejoiced at seeing Lindsay fix herself up in the mirror while preparing for a date during the season premiere. "Why did I get happy seeing Rachel flat iron her hair? I'm just so happy there's a Black Bachelorette, y'all sorry!" one wrote, celebrating the authentic and relatable moment.
And even though the braids likely won't make an appearance on the show (Lindsay's already engaged!), it's a way of fulfilling another request from fans: to see her with a natural hairstyle. Now if we end up seeing her with her hair wrapped or in a bonnet, I might just propose to her myself.
