This season, our go-to denim brand M.i.h Jeans has created a new style for the denim devotee that will trump all the other pairs in your wardrobe. Enter the Cult Jean. A cropped, straight leg with understated vintage detailing and a 10-inch rise, the Cult Jean combines universal fit features with new denim innovation technology.​ Made from ‘straight stretch’ denim, this means that instead of the denim stretching horizontally through the weft, like all other stretch denim, it stretches vertically through the warp. In layman's terms that means the jeans give the hold that you only get from non-stretch denim and retain their shape no matter how much you wash them or wear them, but at the same time bend when you move, for the ultimate in both comfort and consistent silhouette. If your favourite pair of jeans have lost their shape from overwear (say goodbye to baggy knees), it's time to invest in these.