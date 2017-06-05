Finding the perfect pair of jeans that are a) the right length b) the right fit around the waist c) not too tight on the thigh, bum or worse... (ahem, camel toe) d) the most flattering silhouette and e) the right wash, is no mean feat. We all have different wants and needs when it comes to denim so when a brand claims to have created a new style that is universally flattering, our interest is instantly piqued.
This season, our go-to denim brand M.i.h Jeans has created a new style for the denim devotee that will trump all the other pairs in your wardrobe. Enter the Cult Jean. A cropped, straight leg with understated vintage detailing and a 10-inch rise, the Cult Jean combines universal fit features with new denim innovation technology. Made from ‘straight stretch’ denim, this means that instead of the denim stretching horizontally through the weft, like all other stretch denim, it stretches vertically through the warp. In layman's terms that means the jeans give the hold that you only get from non-stretch denim and retain their shape no matter how much you wash them or wear them, but at the same time bend when you move, for the ultimate in both comfort and consistent silhouette. If your favourite pair of jeans have lost their shape from overwear (say goodbye to baggy knees), it's time to invest in these.
Chloe Lonsdale, M.i.h's founder and Chief Creative Officer explains to Refinery29 the universal appeal of the new style: "As a brand we have always designed vintage-style denim as I love the wash you get from rigid denim and the shape it gives you when you wear it. So when we discovered this new ‘straight stretch’ technology, which would retain the fit that rigid denim can offer but also a unique vertical stretch, I knew we wanted to be the first to market with it.”
Available in light wash 'Trip' and mid-blue 'Unwash', the Cult Jean is available now from M.i.h Jeans for £185. Here's to our new summer style staple.
