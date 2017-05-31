Justin Bieber Stepped Out In A Full-Blown Lewk — & People Obviously Had Feelings About It

Before Justin Bieber sent us into a spiral trying to decipher the meaning behind the 25 seemingly random images he posted to Instagram over the span of an hour, the singer offered up another challenge to his fans and the paparazzi waiting outside his New York hotel: How would one describe this outfit?
When you can't pick out a single vibe for your #OOTD, why not just combine them all — at least, that's what we imagine Bieber landed on, according to the various stories being told by his latest look. The performer stepped out wearing a golden zipped-neck Fear of God varsity jacket with his name emblazoned across the back, white Adidas shorts, Bieber-branded leggings (from his upcoming stadium toor merch launch), and Adidas Originals' limited-edition Naked x Kith NMD CS2 sneakers — all topped off with a cowboy hat. (In case the Sandstone-hued upper on the kicks got tarnished, he carried a pair of Yeezy Boosts as backup, too.)
The head-to-toe finished product is perhaps a little more look than what we expect (and can fully digest) on a Wednesday morning. Naturally, Bieber's get-up prompted an explainer of sorts from Fashionista, a Twitter moment, and, of course, some glorious reactions from onlookers.
I think somebody needs to go check on the Biebs... pic.twitter.com/QR0qZTClp7— Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) May 31, 2017
I for one welcome our new Marlboro Fuccboi https://t.co/msn7TNFk0g— Jian DeLeon (@jiandeleon) May 31, 2017
just when you thought 2017 couldn't get any worse justin bieber has transitioned into a cowboy. pic.twitter.com/HvGBRN82zk— petty wentz (@NYDoorman) May 31, 2017
when you're on the same page. pic.twitter.com/AwVZXebMaY— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) May 31, 2017
if this photo of justin bieber wearing a cowboy hat with a handful of yeezys doesn't make you audibly gasp, i don't know what will pic.twitter.com/yL3C76s80r— ? (@WilldeFries) May 31, 2017
The jury is out on how to best characterise Bieber's mid-week aesthetic. Is it off-duty cowboy? Ranch-leisure, perhaps? It's certainly a departure from the last trend the singer took out for a spin. Hey, we've got to give Bieber a little credit when it comes to his style: He's willing to try things out, at least. (We can probably give his stylist, Karla Welch, props for that.)
If anything comes out of this particular outfit, though, it's that perhaps we have an idea of what Bieber's next guest spot on a single will be...
