Justin Bieber Stepped Out In A Full-Blown Lewk — & People Obviously Had Feelings About It

When you can't pick out a single vibe for your #OOTD, why not just combine them all — at least, that's what we imagine Bieber landed on, according to the various stories being told by his latest look. The performer stepped out wearing a golden zipped-neck Fear of God varsity jacket with his name emblazoned across the back, white Adidas shorts, Bieber-branded leggings (from his upcoming stadium toor merch launch ), and Adidas Originals' limited-edition Naked x Kith NMD CS2 sneakers — all topped off with a cowboy hat. (In case the Sandstone-hued upper on the kicks got tarnished, he carried a pair of Yeezy Boosts as backup, too.)