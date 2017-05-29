When we first met Lucy Dryzek as Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of The Caribbean, she was only 11-years old.
Young Elizabeth was captured standing primly, quietly singing “Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)" atop a creaky old ship, as it inched its way through a dark fog. Whether you remain hooked with the franchise or fell off the Pirates wagon long ago, it’s a memorable scene for any fan.
Can you believe Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl came out 14 years ago? If that time span isn’t sinking in, then note: In 2003 Evanescence was on the radio and Beyoncé was promoting her first solo album.
Feel old yet? Thanks to a reminder from Buzzfeed, we realise that little Elizabeth is now 25. In an interview with the news outlet, she discussed her experience filming the first Pirates film.
“The other cast members were so lovely. My family were never really big into films, so I didn't know who anyone was,” Dryzek said. “Luckily, the costume designer took me around to meet everyone and made sure I got signed photos because she assured me I would regret it when I was older if I didn't. I'm really grateful for that."
Of course, little Elizabeth’s appearance on screen was cut short by adult Elizabeth, played by Keira Knightley. Dryzek also recounted a special moment to BuzzFeed where she was over the moon to hang out with her adult spinoff and she wasn’t the only one stoked.
"I remember sitting with Keira to have dinner in the catering tent, we were both there in our curlers with our mums. She was very sweet and we had some photos taken together, she was really excited to meet the mini version of herself."
How does that even happen? Who knew child stars from iconic movies...turn into adults. If this phenomenon is making you feel as shaken and disoriented as it’s made us feel, allow us to break down what this means...
She’s old enough to drink...
Get cool tattoos...
To attend music festivals unaccompanied by an adult....well technically she’s surrounded by adults but, surely you get what we mean.
To paraphrase Beyoncé, she’s a grown woman and can do (and has been doing) whatever she wants. Thankfully this includes holding down a pretty steady career acting in BBC dramas. More recently, Dryzek can be seen on the popular U.K. show Holby City, where she plays a doctor named Jasmine.
