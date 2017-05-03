The Handsmaid's Tale is going to be one of the most talked about series of the year because of its deeply moving and disturbing subject matter, and also because of its impressive and unflinching cast of characters. It's gut-wrenching and hard to watch, but that is what makes it so important. As if you needed yet another reason to watch Handsmaid's Tale, Hillary Clinton is a fan of the dystopian feminist series on Hulu, too.
During her speech at Planned Parenthood's 100th Anniversary Gala in New York on Tuesday May 2, the former Presidential candidate brought up the new series, which premiered last week on the streaming service.
Advertisement
Clinton deemed The Handmaid's Tale (which was adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 book of the same name) a warning for all the attendees (who were mostly women). Not a threatening warning, but a warning nonetheless. According to CNN political producer Dan Merica, who was present at the event, Clinton told the crowd, "I’m not suggesting this dystopian future is around the corner, but the show has prompted important conversation about women’s rights and autonomy.”
In Handmaid's dystopian future, women's rights are retracted and they are forced to reside in the world as vessels for birthing babies for wealthy and powerful families. They are not permitted to work, and essentially hold no rights on their own. “In The Handmaid’s Tale women’s rights are gradually, slowly stripped away,” she said, adding: “It’s not too late for us, but we have to encourage the millions of women and men who support Planned Parenthood’s mission to keep fighting.”
That wasn't Clinton's only pop culture reference, The Hollywood Reporter writes. The former Secretary of State also shared her favourite meme from web making fun of the old, white men that run the Trump administration. "I mean, could you believe those photos of men around that conference table, deciding how to strip away coverage for pregnancy and maternity care?" she asked. "I gotta say, my favourite internet meme about this were the dogs sitting around the table discussing feline care — I found that so on point!"
On point, indeed.
The first series of The Handmaid's Tale is shown on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm.
Advertisement