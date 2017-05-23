Forget shared photo albums, custom Snapchat Stories is the next big trend at bachelorette parties, weddings, and reunions.
Today, Snapchat is unveiling the brand new type of Story, which allows you to collaborate on on a single Story with friends, family, and other party guests. The update is arriving on the heels of the app's new creative tools, and it's a smart one. Instead of having friends post individual Stories that you'll watch one at a time, you can all add to one group Story and see an event from multiple angles.
This is Snapchat's second personalised offering: It already allows you to create a custom geofilter, but custom Stories are far more accessible — and, best of all, completely free.
Click through to see how to create, name, and add friends to your own, custom Story. Happy summer of snapping!