It's official — Airbnb has posted its most unique (and enticing) listing ever. What could possibly be so special about one home, you ask? Well, it's not "one" home at all — the entire country of Sweden is listed on Airbnb. (Yes, really.)
This week, Sweden listed itself on the home-sharing website and, after one look at the photos, we predict you'll immediately begin searching for affordable flights to the beautiful Scandinavian nation. The listing directs travellers to nine separate areas of the country, explaining that it's meant to promote the experience of "allemansrätten," aka the freedom to roam.
"Allemansrätten... is a principle protected by Swedish law that gives all people the right to be free in Swedish nature. In other words, Swedish nature isn’t just a piece of land with trees and lakes and cliffs – it’s a home with all the necessities and amenities that any great home should have," the listing reads. "It’s a place where you can eat berries from the ground, sleep under the stars, swim in the lakes and roam freely. To make this home available for everyone, Sweden has listed the entire country on Airbnb."
If you have the travel bug and the urge to roam, something tells us you won't be disappointed by this one-of-a-kind Airbnb experience. Wanderers can explore the countryside, observe the wildlife at Sarek National Park, or head to Rönne å for some hiking, canoeing, and fishing. In short, this sounds like the Airbnb vacation of dreams.
So, how exactly does the Airbnb aspect work? It's not that different from your typical Airbnb experience. Each listing for "Sweden" includes detailed info about the amenities, the space itself, and how to get there.
If anyone needs us, we'll be browsing Sweden's Airbnb page and searching for flights to the country. After all, who can resist the promise of allemansrätten?
