Harry Styles Wore Some Excellent Shirts On Carpool Karaoke

"Can we talk about fashion for a moment?," Corden politely asks, halfway through their journey. "You've started to make some quite... bold choices in your life," the host probes. "Have I?," Styles responds, looking down at his spring '17 floral-front, tiger-back silk Gucci shirt . "It's quite annoying because you can pull it off," Corden continues. "If I was wearing that shirt, I would just look like I was on my way to a barbecue." When the Late Late Show host implies that he might not don Gucci as convincingly as the "Sign of the Times" singer, Styles gamely follows the script written for him: "There's only one way to find out."