Harry Styles Wore Some Excellent Shirts On Carpool Karaoke

We've had some time to really take in Harry Styles' solo turn on Carpool Karaoke (and recover from all of its romantic undercurrents). Now, we can sit back, replay the clip, and appreciate the excellent choices in wardrobe the perform put on display during his ride with James Corden — which, of course, the late night host had to address while they were "stuck in traffic."
"Can we talk about fashion for a moment?," Corden politely asks, halfway through their journey. "You've started to make some quite... bold choices in your life," the host probes. "Have I?," Styles responds, looking down at his spring '17 floral-front, tiger-back silk Gucci shirt. "It's quite annoying because you can pull it off," Corden continues. "If I was wearing that shirt, I would just look like I was on my way to a barbecue." When the Late Late Show host implies that he might not don Gucci as convincingly as the "Sign of the Times" singer, Styles gamely follows the script written for him: "There's only one way to find out."
And so, a quick-fire outfit switcheroo ensues, where Styles and Corden trade blouses, and each shirt is more outlandish than the preceding shirts. The result is perhaps unsurprising to anyone who follows @harryworewhat: Styles can pretty much wear anything and everything, including a green argyle sweater or a saran wrap-esque gold T-shirt, and make it look incredibly stylish. As the game goes on, Corden gets considerably more annoyed (and understandably so). But in the end, we're really all winners, because we're left with a collection of images of Styles wearing some truly excellent shirts. Screenshots are forever, friends.
See the front seat fashion show in full in the slideshow, ahead.