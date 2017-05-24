What You Need To Know About Convicted, The Podcast Dubbed The New Serial

Were you worried about taking on a case that has such an emotive subject, which is the death of a child? Were you worried about opening old wounds for Lisa [Aja’s mother, who doesn’t appear on the podcast]?

Yes, and right near the beginning I found her address and I wrote her a letter, and I didn't hear back. I sent her a follow-up letter that basically just said, 'Just wanted to make sure you got my letter, if you want to talk, I totally get it, if you don't want to talk, I totally get it'. Because I know that it's like ripping a band aid off a wound that is never going to heal. But I think that also if Richard did not get a fair trial, if this isn't what really happened, then two people are suffering, you know? I just feel terrible for her, I feel terrible that this entire thing had to happen. And being a social worker I want to tell her, you know, my intentions are to be helpful and to get to the bottom of what really happened. So I just wanted to make sure that Lisa knew what I was doing and why I was doing it. And I haven't heard back from her.