Ed Sheeran May Be Engaged, If You Believe Russell Crowe

Don’t freak out, but Ed Sheeran might be engaged.
Though the singer/songwriter hasn’t confirmed that he popped the question to hockey player Cherry Seaborn, his girlfriend of two years, actor Russell Crowe may have broken the news during an interview with an Australian radio show, Fitzy and Wippa.
According to InStyle, Crowe referred to Seaborn as Sheeran's "fiancée" while discussing his budding friendship with the "Shape of You" crooner.
"We became friends through people we know, and he was on tour and came to stay [at my farm in New South Wales]," Crowe reportedly said during the interview. "We just became friendly, and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff."
Advertisement
The rumours didn't stay Down Under for long, and fans from all over are kind of freaking out at the thought of losing Sheeran to another woman.
Not gonna be happy if these rumours about Ed Sheeran being engaged are true— Naomi Allcock (@NaomiAllcock) May 21, 2017
Wait! #EdSheeran is engaged. @edsheeran ?? pic.twitter.com/vq7D4zf2rY— Emily (@emlaw124) May 22, 2017
To make things even juicier, InStyle also pointed out that earlier this year, Sheeran said that he would love to settle down and have a family on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. You may recall that Sheeran said something similar about Seaborn, who he lovingly called "the one person that’s going to remain constant" in his life in an interview with Rolling Stone.
Could this mean that the man whose songs such as "Thinking Out Loud" and "How Would You Feel (Paean)" have been featured in countless weddings is getting ready to tie the knot? And, if so, will the ceremony be as private as the couple’s social media interactions, or will it be a full-blown, royal affair with everyone in attendance from Taylor Swift's girl squad to the cast of Game of Thrones?
Only time — or more accidental slip-ups from celebrity pals — will tell!
Advertisement