Nothing, not even an unexpected gust of wind, could stop supermodel Bella Hadid from looking her finest on the red carpet at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
This is what I am talking about. Miss Bella Hadid wearing Alexandre Vauthier is killing it at #Cannes2017 again. pic.twitter.com/R296GOE4uF— kate. (@msbelenserrano) May 17, 2017
Dressed in a stunning blush pink Alexandre Vauthier gown with a daring high-slit, Hadid's photo ops were briefly put on hold when her dress blew up and exposed her lingerie, according to Entertainment Tonight. While the situation would be a nightmare for many people, Hadid simply laughed and smiled as she attempted to cover herself up.
Bella Hadid suffers EPIC wardrobe malfunction as she exposes far too much in thigh-split gown at #CannesFilmFestival https://t.co/jb9L8hyjAj pic.twitter.com/orugqfWPqB— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 17, 2017
Honestly, I'm just relieved that she's wearing similar tan seamless underwear that my mother tells me I have to wear with any dress. You win this time, Mom.
This isn't the first time Hadid's rocked the red carpet with a sky-high slit, either. Last year, she had everyone buzzing when she stepped out in a red, barely-there number, also designed by Alexandre Vaultier, that by the grace of god didn't once leave her exposed.
Here's a look at the daring ensemble:
Also wearing a leg-exposing gown was supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, though, fortunately for her, everything stayed in place.
Emily at #Cannes2017 @emrata pic.twitter.com/LwPTKOkbJQ— Emily Updates (@EmilyRataUpdate) May 17, 2017
Both Ratajkowski and Hadid, who have been giving us major fashion envy during their time at Cannes, were headed to watch Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael).
