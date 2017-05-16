That's one of the main things that struck me when I was watching the film: How can people not have known? What do you think this says about how we as a society approach disability? Does it make us so uncomfortable that we’re not willing to ask questions?

“That to me is such a crucial question. So, basically, [imagine] you’re working at the movie theater, there’s this super maternal, loving, very attentive woman next to this child in a wheelchair. The child is bald, very ill — people always talk to Dee Dee. They did not talk to Gypsy, because Gypsy was so...I mean I’m going to say strange-looking, and I say that in a hopefully not offensive way. They just [immediately] thought she was mentally handicapped. I know that in my life there has been confusion: I was a waitress, how do I give money back to a blind person? How do I know not to pet service dogs? There’s no understanding about handicapped men and women as capable, as smart, as human beings. There’s just this weird cultural message that’s like, talk to their caregiver or act like they’re a child, it’s really disturbing.”