Avril Lavigne Isn't Dead — But Her Look Has Changed A LOT

The weirdest rumour circulating the Internet right now? (Besides Demi Lovato and Poot?) That Avril Lavigne has been dead for years, and was replaced by her doppelganger Melissa Vandella in 2003. When you scroll through Avril’s Instagram, comments flood her posts begging Melissa to come clean. Take this gem for example: “Your bio says ‘designer’ nope melisaa, Avril didn’t like to design. The jig is up." Right.
So are the rumours true? Absolutely not. But the singer's appearance has changed drastically in the 15 years since "Skater Boi" came out. (Anyone else feeling really old right now?) Ahead, we break down her evolving hair and makeup changes — from punk rock princess to Hollywood glamazon.
Whether you're team #Avril or #Melissa, we can all agree this evolution is pretty damn impressive.