Why Young People Must Use Their Voice In The General Election

So what specific things should be done to get more of us, and young people in particular, talking about politics? Porter believes more celebrities and those with online and media influence should be stepping up to the plate ahead of the election. "The biggest people in this country, for better or worse, are reality TV stars and none of them are commenting on it. It’s not like you have to say you’re backing a party, but comment on the fact that the deadline to register to vote is coming up." Despite the positive response she's received from influencers to her own campaign, Porter says she can tell many celebrities feel like it’s a taboo to get involved in politics. "We’re in a weird time where no one wants to be vocal about what's going on and if one artist tweets about animal rights, suddenly they’re an 'activist'! You can understand why they shy away from getting involved because they don't want to be questioned." But she believes anyone with a big public following should be using it for good.