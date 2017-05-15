Wait, Is Charlie Hunnam The New James Bond?

After four James Bond films, fans are expecting a new 007. And while Daniel Craig has reportedly signed on for an additional film (it would be his fifth turn as the iconic MI6 spy), rumours have been swirling about a new Bond.
The latest actor to get the itch? Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam. Entertainment Weekly reports that Hunnam addressed his possible casting during an appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
Hunnam was on the late-night talk show promoting his new flick, King Arthur, but that didn't stop him from speculating about the possibility of stepping into James Bond's storied (and obviously well-polished) shoes.
Advertisement
"I can say two things. I'm English and I look devilishly handsome in a suit," the actor said. "I can say three things [...] and nobody has called me about playing James Bond, so I'm pretty sure that's not going to happen."
O'Brien shot back, saying that he's gotten the offer, though the comic was obviously being facetious. Hunnam responded in kind to the joke, adding, "If you decide not to do it, you can just throw your ol' pal Charlie's name in the hat."
Hunnam is just the latest name to surround the casting of a new James Bond. Past possibilities have included Hunnam's Crimson Peak co-star, Tom Hiddleston, and Star Trek alum Idris Elba. Tom Hardy and current Superman Henry Cavill have also gotten mentions. Basically, it seems that every British actor will get the inkling to play the sexy spy, whether he likes it or not.
Advertisement