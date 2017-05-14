This Woman Is Not Here For The Ridiculous Summer Diet Ads

The photo prompted others to share their own stories. A scroll through the comments reveals more powerful stories of positivity and facing summer diet ads (and their unattainable ideals) head-on. "Needed to see/read this so bad. About to fly to Jamaica for my holiday and even though I like to think I'm not effected [sic] by stupid diet ads, I am," a user described. She continues by affirming Smith's message, "I can feel the anxiety building about having to get into a bikini, and the guilt creeps in every time I decide to eat something delicious. And I'm what society would consider as slim, and yet those body hang-ups still taunt me. Why the hell has society made us think we need to look a certain way to be able to be happy in our own skin?! Screw that!"