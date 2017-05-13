We Can't Believe This Epic Proposal Mix-Up…The Poor Photographer

Jacob Peters woke up at 2:30 a.m. and hiked through the woods to photograph a couple's proposal. But it turns out he got the wrong couple.
The guy who was proposing contacted Peters to shoot the engagement at Whitaker's Point, a crag in the Arkansas Ozark Forest, according to Mashable. Peters took the long trek at dawn, with 30 pounds of camera equipment in tow. Shortly after he had set up the equipment, the couple arrived. Well...a couple arrived.
He photographed their romantic moment. Then, he went home and texted the real couple something along the lines of, "Congratulations, the photos are beautiful." The client responded with, "I'm confused, we never saw you and we got there a little late, are you sure it was us? I was in a blue plaid shirt…"
Advertisement
They had actually been an hour late — and the pictures were of a guy in a blue sweater, not a blue plaid shirt. Peters didn't end up charging the client.
About two days later, he found the lucky couple who unwittingly received his services — and whose photographer had backed out the night before. (How perfect is that?!) "Hi Jacob! I can't believe what I'm seeing! My fiancée is going nuts seeing this. She even got goose bumps over this," wrote David Le on Facebook. Peters sent them the photos.
"So basically I spent six-and-a-half hours, $40 in gas and food, 450 photos, and took the wrong couple's photos," Peters wrote in a Facebook post, which you can see in its entirety below.
Oops.
Advertisement