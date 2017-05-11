As we approach summer, Los Angeles' top colourists have significantly scaled things back. The caramel-y browns, spicy reds, and golden-blond colours that were hot a few months ago are being watered down into softer, flattering looks that are perfect for the lower-maintenance months when you don't want to worry about your colour washing out in the pool. Even better? They grow out seamlessly.
Of course, this is good news to those of us who want to keep up with 2017's trendy tones without sacrificing our bank accounts or bleaching our strands into oblivion. Call your colourist, bookmark this page, and check out all the most beautiful hair colour inspiration coming out of L.A., ahead.