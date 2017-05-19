Outfits Inspired By Twin Peaks' Best Characters

Twin Peaks is back with David Lynch at the helm and boy, are we thrilled. The 1990s cult show follows Special Agent Dale Cooper in his mission to unearth the truth after a high school girl named Laura Palmer is murdered. The show quickly escaped the tropes of an archetypal whodunnit and descended into mystery and surreality, where nothing was quite as it seemed. Everything about Twin Peaks – from Angelo Badalamenti’s ethereal and alarming soundtrack to the characters’ quotable one-liners – solidified the show as an indie classic, despite falling viewer ratings forcing it off air after its second season.