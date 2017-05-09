We Found The Minnie Mouse Heels All Of Your Friends Have Been Tagging You In

Our ladies mean serious business but don't take themselves too seriously. Irony, elegance and high quality meet in our MINNIE sandal in silk satin. Available now at @TOZZIDONNA @BEYMEN @BOGARI_BOUTIQUE @HEELSTIQUE @BASEBLU @OSTOREPARMA @MAGASINDUNORD @JULIANFASHION @KATHERINE_TESS #oscartiye #minniesandal #ss16 #nowinstores Photography: @mr_tuft
Even if you're just a casual Disney fan, there's a good chance you've been tagged in an image of these shoes, or spotted them while scrolling through your feed. Over the last couple of years, images of the Minnie Mouse-adorned heels have circulated online. Often accompanied by bare legs and a tulle skirt, or well-cuffed boyfriend jeans, they've become likes-accruing fodder on Pinterest boards, Facebook, Instagram, and beyond.
It's not difficult to understand the shoe style's popularity. The subtle inclusion of the recognisable mouse ears stokes our appetite for nostalgia without going completely, over-the-top Disney fanatic. What looks like your standard, business-meeting-ready heel in the front is a Magic Kingdom-ready party in the back. Best of all? They're just straight-up pretty.
The heels come courtesy of shoe label Oscar Tiye, helmed by Italian designer Amina Muaddi. Unfortunately for most Minnie or Mickey fans, they've pretty steeply-priced: You can currently buy Oscar Tiye's collection on select luxury retail sites (including Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, & FWRD, to name a few) for anywhere between £415 to £690, depending on the style.
As for variations of the shoe on offer, Muaddi has definitely learned, and more or less stuck to, what works. The Minnie Mouse heel comes in just a few styles, available in stiletto and block heel silhouettes (and even a lower block heel option, for those who prefer a little more comfort), though there are a range of different colours and embellishments available in the whimsical silhouette.
While you may not spot us teetering in the heels as we board Space Mountain or Tower of Terror anytime soon, we'll certainly back-pocket these for a future Disneybound. In other words, we'll be adding them to our Instagram Saved tab so we can take a peek whenever we need a quick pick-me-up.
