Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Suffered From Postpartum Depression

Roughly one in nine women suffer from postpartum depression, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. But as is the case with so many mental health issues, there can be a stigma around discussing it.
Luckily, a number of celebrities have recently discussed their own experiences with postpartum depression. Chrissy Teigen revealed her postpartum struggle in a powerful essay for Glamour's April issue. And today, actress June Diane Raphael wrote an essay for Refinery29 about the loss of her mum, who suffered from postpartum depression after her own birth. Now, Sarah Michelle Gellar is adding her name to the list of celebrities who've addressed postpartum depression.
In an Instagram post Tuesday, Gellar revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Charlotte Grace, who is now seven years old.
"Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you're prepared for," Gellar wrote in the Instagram post. "I love my children more than anything in the world. But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born. I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for. To those of you going through this, know that you're not alone and that it really does get better. And if you believe that postpartum depression should be covered by healthcare, please take a moment and go to callmecongress.com today, find your rep's numbers and let them know."
Adele and Hayden Panettiere have also spoken about postpartum depression in recent months. Bryce Dallas Howard, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Drew Barrymore have talked about their struggles with postpartum in the past as well.
Gellar's note also takes aim at the American Health Care Act, which House Republicans voted for on Thursday. The bill would allow insurers to charge people with pre-existing conditions more money for healthcare coverage. "It makes it harder to prevent unintended pregnancy, harder to have a healthy pregnancy, and harder to raise a family," Planned Parenthood head Cecile Richards said of the bill. It's also worth noting that no women are involved with writing the Senate's healthcare bill.
Gellar isn't the only celebrity to speak out against the legislation. Jimmy Kimmel also spoke out about his newborn son's heart surgery in an emotional speech last week. "I would like to apologise for saying that children in America should have health care," Kimmel joked on Monday night, after the House passed its healthcare bill. "That was insensitive — it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."
Plenty of celebrities spoke out in favour of Hillary Clinton last year, so it's not clear how much influence Gellar and Kimmel will have on the Senate. But if you agree with them, it never hurts to contact your local representatives and make your voice heard.
