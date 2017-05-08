Story from Body

This Personal Trainer Says She Loves Her Back Fat & You Should, Too

Kasandra Brabaw
As much as we'd all love to do nothing but "good" things for our bodies — eat tons of kale, work out all the time, etc — being super healthy all the time just isn't realistic, not even for personal trainers.
Rachaelle Strausbaugh, a certified fitness trainer in California, opened up about this idea on her Instagram page yesterday.
"Let's talk about being human really quick," she wrote. "Accepting yourself for who you are instead of what you ate is very important."

Hi ?? Let's talk about being human really quick. Accepting yourself for who you are instead of what you ate is very important. I haven't posted in a while because I've been busy, and that's okay, during that time I ate pizza and drank a bit, and that's okay too. I have a roll on my back when I move around and that's still okay!!! I am HUMAN not a robot. Yes, I'm a personal trainer but I also love my body for what it's accomplished, NOT what it looks like. I think you should too ❤? far too often we get sucked up into social media and what we think we should look like. Even me, I post pictures that flatter my figure and can give the wrong idea to everyone. So here's me, post binge and all. I don't spend my days squatting and eating kale, it's similar but involves a lot more peanut butter than kale... moral of the story, we are all human, even personal trainers are human. Give yourself a break and stop comparing yourself to others because even I have tummy squish and back fat but I LOVE IT because it's me and I know I work hard for my mind and body. okay rant over. ? •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••#bopo #workout #personaltrainer #honest #girlswholift #healthy #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #holistic #happy #fitfam #fitchick #fitgirls #fitgram #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #motivation #inspiration #instafitness

A post shared by Rachael (@results_with_rachaelle) on

It had been a while since the last time she posted, Strausbaugh wrote, and during the time she was MIA from Instagram, she had been eating pizza and drinking, but she wants you to know that even though she was eating (and drinking) things that we typically think of as bad for our bodies — that's okay.
Advertisement
"I have a roll on my back when I move around and that's still okay!!! I am HUMAN not a robot," she wrote.
Many people probably expect that Strausbaugh, as a personal trainer, has a "perfect" body, but her back and stomach fat don't detract from her worth as a trainer, or a person for that matter.
"Yes, I'm a personal trainer but I also love my body for what it's accomplished, NOT what it looks like," she wrote. "I think you should too ❤? far too often we get sucked up into social media and what we think we should look like. Even me, I post pictures that flatter my figure and can give the wrong idea to everyone. So here's me, post binge and all."
Despite what many people may think, Strausbaugh and other personal trainers don't spend their days "squatting and eating kale" (apparently there's a lot more peanut butter involved). They're people who sometimes need a break from workouts and salads.
"Give yourself a break and stop comparing yourself to others because even I have tummy squish and back fat but I LOVE IT because it's me and I know I work hard for my mind and body," Strausbaugh wrote.
While it may seem silly to think that trainers like Strausbaugh never eat pizza or don't have even an ounce of body fat, it's true that the images we're used to seeing on social media can create this idea. We're glad the people like her are publicly opening up about their "flaws" so that we can all understand that no one has a perfect body.
[H/T: PopSugar]
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series