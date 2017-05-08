Hi ?? Let's talk about being human really quick. Accepting yourself for who you are instead of what you ate is very important. I haven't posted in a while because I've been busy, and that's okay, during that time I ate pizza and drank a bit, and that's okay too. I have a roll on my back when I move around and that's still okay!!! I am HUMAN not a robot. Yes, I'm a personal trainer but I also love my body for what it's accomplished, NOT what it looks like. I think you should too ❤? far too often we get sucked up into social media and what we think we should look like. Even me, I post pictures that flatter my figure and can give the wrong idea to everyone. So here's me, post binge and all. I don't spend my days squatting and eating kale, it's similar but involves a lot more peanut butter than kale... moral of the story, we are all human, even personal trainers are human. Give yourself a break and stop comparing yourself to others because even I have tummy squish and back fat but I LOVE IT because it's me and I know I work hard for my mind and body. okay rant over. ? •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••#bopo #workout #personaltrainer #honest #girlswholift #healthy #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #holistic #happy #fitfam #fitchick #fitgirls #fitgram #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #motivation #inspiration #instafitness

A post shared by Rachael (@results_with_rachaelle) on May 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT