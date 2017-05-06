If you only glance at the top half of this photo, you will see a couple smiling on a boat, with a pretty backdrop behind them. Unfocus your eyes and scroll down, however, and you might see something very different — much of the internet sure did, and they couldn't decide upon looking at this photo if this man was naked or not.
On Thursday, Reddit user Summerie posted a photo to the forum, writing, "My friend posted a profile pic with her boyfriend, and everyone took a double take..."
Obviously, this guy isn't naked — you can clearly see the outline of his swim trunks — but the way his girlfriend's legs are positioned over his lap as well as his unfortunate choice of hand and arm positioning make for an optical illusion indeed.
"At first, in the thumbnail I thought he was totally naked. then i realised that was his hand," one Reddit user commented. "Then I clicked it and realised it was her legs. Then I went back to the thumbnail, and I thought they must've done that intentionally. Then i clicked it again and realised they didn't. This post has been an absolute emotional rollercoaster for me but without emotions involved cause i really don't care all that much and it was only 10 seconds but then it took me like another minute to write out this comment."
"OH i see it now," another wrote. "How do i go back to not seeing it?"
Since this photo was posted to Reddit and Imgur, it has had over 1 million views at the time of writing. Here's hoping the woman who originally posted this picture with her boyfriend won't be too irked that it's going viral for a pretty strange reason.
