Any naturalista knows that a pineapple — a high ponytail meant to baby your curls and look COOL — isn't always the easiest to achieve, especially when your hair is thick as wool. (Sure, it looks simple, but you don't really know how difficult it can be until you've actually tried one.) Now, one anonymous dad can consider himself an honorary member of the coily community.
This video of this dad doing his daughters hair is so cute and funny. Wait for the end ? pic.twitter.com/oQjR6cuAbF— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 30, 2017
In a heart-warming video posted by filmmaker Matthew Cherry, a dad courageously tries to get his daughter's hair into a puff. For a while, it seems like he has a good thing going. He uses a hard brush to sweep her curls into a puff. The tot, who's already a YouTube guru in the making, expertly handed her dad a spray bottle and a hair tie along the way. He secured the puff and, for a while, everything seemed to be going great. That is, until the elastic breaks and her hair explodes out of the style.
Most tweeters sympathised (and swooned) for the father, relating to their own disasters where their dads tried to do the same. "Awwww!! I remember my daddy doing my hair when ever my mom traveled out of town lol bless his heart he tried . I just smiled," one tweeter wrote, whole another user said what we're all thinking: "I don't think there's anything sexier that watching a man be so good to his children." Here, here.
Now, we'd be remiss to let you think that all dads struggle with being on the other side of the chair. In fact, Chance the Rapper is a pro at managing his daughter Kensli's curls. He even shared his cheat code for combing her hair without tears: water, argan oil, shea butter, and a wide-tooth comb. And Dave East seems to have that whole thing down pat, too.
Pro tip to the struggling daddy: wide headbands work wonders for buns and updos, although we're not mad at your fail, because this adorable video did make our day.
